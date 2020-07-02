Lori T. Penny
Lori T. Penny, age 61, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her residence in Frankfort.
 
Ms. Penny was born in Anderson County to Ethel Garnetta Polk Thurman, of Lawrenceburg, and the late Johnnie Lewis Thurman. She was a 1976 graduate of Anderson County High School and previously cleaned for the Library and Archives in Frankfort. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
 
Along with her mother, Lori is survived by her son, Marcus D. Thurman, Lexington; three daughters, Demetra Penny, Frankfort, Kendra (Joseph) Feck, Versailles, and Breea Penny, Frankfort; three grandchildren, Baylee Penny, Lailah Clark and Jaxson Feck; five siblings, Craig W. Hudson, Lexington, Marshale (James) Holland, Louisville, Jonathan Thurman, Lexington, Cynthia Bean and Gina Penny, both of Lawrenceburg; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
 
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Gash Memorial Chapel with Rev. Danny Murphy officiating. Visitation will be 4-5 p.m. prior to the service. 
