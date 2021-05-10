Lori Tucker-Jones

Lori Gail Tucker-Jones died in the early morning of May 6th, 2021, just 11 days short of her 51st birthday.

Lori was born on May 17th, 1970. She graduated from Western Hills High School, Class of 88, in Frankfort, Kentucky, where she lived most of her life.

Lori was passionate about her daughters along with her soap operas and cosmetology. Lori dreamed of one day opening her own hair studio.

Lori is preceded in death by her father, Larry Wayne Tucker; and survived by her daughter, Laykin Danielle Tucker; her Mother, Donna Gail Reed-Tucker; her Brother, Rick Wayne Tucker; her one niece and two nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. A private burial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Nest-Center for Women, Children and Families, 530 N. Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

