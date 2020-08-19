Graveside services for Lorraine Hudson Goins, 87, were Thursday at Bagdad Cemetery. For a full obituary and to leave messages of condolences, visit www.ljtfuneralhome.com. Goins died Sunday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Massachusetts establishes fall high school sports guidelines
- Georgia Bulldogs planning to have fans between the hedges
- Shuttle driver settles suit with Senators, ex-assistant GM
- Leipzig proud despite semifinal loss in Champions League
- Groups pair up to provide food for Franklin County residents
- Giants make PK Gano signing official, place WR Core on IR
- FDA blocks much-anticipated BioMarin hemophilia gene therapy
- McConnell challenges McGrath to socially distanced debate
Most Popular
Articles
- Owner of Kentucky Knows dies
- Crankenstein catches another big catfish
- One killed in three-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in Franklin County
- Parker shares, challenges potential reason for firing
- Frankfort Faves 2020 Results
- Russell likely interim city manager; Whisman responds to residence allegation
- At rally, Parker asks for more to be released on his firing
- FOCUS: Mayoral, commission candidates respond to Parker's firing
- FCHS Class of 2019 unveils memorial for Adam Hyatt
- “The problem is only getting worse”: Franklin County officials sound alarm at COVID-19 presser
Images
Videos
Commented
- Steve Stewart: Danger signs for our government town (29)
- Letter: Which side are you on? Democrat or Republican? (22)
- Commission fires Frankfort city manager (19)
- FOCUS: Mayoral, commission candidates respond to Parker's firing (18)
- Proposed boutique hotel vies for TIF district placement (11)
- Guest columnist: Don't focus on what we are losing; focus on what we are gaining (10)
- Letter: Seven organizations sign Parcels B, C TIF support letter (9)
- Guest columnist: Let's learn from our founders and not repeat their mistakes (9)
- Guest columnist: May I have a copy of the 'new' Constitution? (8)
- Jim Waters: COVID-19 crisis is a terrible thing to waste (7)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.