Graveside services for Lorraine Hudson Goins, 87, were Thursday at Bagdad Cemetery. For a full obituary and to leave messages of condolences, visit www.ljtfuneralhome.com. Goins died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Goins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

