Lorraine Williams Fazarro

Lorraine (Rena) Williams Fazarro, age 84, was born on June 11, 1935, in Millville, Kentucky. She was the fourth of 12 children born to the late John Stanley and Evelyn Harris Williams.
Our heavenly Father called Rena quietly home on April 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
Rena attended Mayo-Underwood School and at an early age joined First Baptist Church in Frankfort. She moved to Redbank, New Jersey, in 1959. On Aug. 31,1963, she married Ernesto D. Fazarro Jr. and moved to New York City.
From August 1976 to her passing, she was a resident of Cambridge-Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Lexington, Kentucky. While enduring the challenge of living in Lexington, Rena developed numerous friendships and participated regularly in activities and patient leadership roles.
She leaves a loving son, Dominick Esperanza Fazarro, Ph.D. (Angela); three grandchildren, Asante, Tsegaya, and Carmelo; siblings, Jeanette (Nathaniel) Chatman, Kermit Williams, Georgia Waddy, Linda Persons; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Harold Williams, John S. Williams and Lowell Williams; sisters, Evelyn Williams, Dorothy Massie, Bernice Gage and Rita Williams.
A memorial service (date TBD) will be held at Sunset Memorial in Frankfort, Kentucky. Arrangements by Smith-Jackson Funeral Home, Danville, Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.