Lorraine Williams Fazarro

Lorraine (Rena) Williams Fazarro, age 84, was born on June 11, 1935, in Millville, Kentucky. She was the fourth of 12 children born to the late John Stanley and Evelyn Harris Williams.

Our heavenly Father called Rena quietly home on April 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Rena attended Mayo-Underwood School and at an early age joined First Baptist Church in Frankfort. She moved to Redbank, New Jersey, in 1959. On Aug. 31,1963, she married Ernesto D. Fazarro Jr. and moved to New York City.

From August 1976 to her passing, she was a resident of Cambridge-Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Lexington, Kentucky. While enduring the challenge of living in Lexington, Rena developed numerous friendships and participated regularly in activities and patient leadership roles.

She leaves a loving son, Dominick Esperanza Fazarro, Ph.D. (Angela); three grandchildren, Asante, Tsegaya, and Carmelo; siblings, Jeanette (Nathaniel) Chatman, Kermit Williams, Georgia Waddy, Linda Persons; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Harold Williams, John S. Williams and Lowell Williams; sisters, Evelyn Williams, Dorothy Massie, Bernice Gage and Rita Williams.

A memorial service (date TBD) will be held at Sunset Memorial in Frankfort, Kentucky. Arrangements by Smith-Jackson Funeral Home, Danville, Kentucky.

