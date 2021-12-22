Services for Louella Lynn, 80, widow of Floyd Lynn, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Lynn died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Louella Lynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

