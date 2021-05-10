Services for Louella Webster, 89, mother of Vicky Boone, are pending at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Webster died Sunday at her home.

To plant a tree in memory of Louella Webster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

