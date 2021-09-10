Services for Louis C. Sutherland, 78, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Sutherland died Wednesday, Sept. 8.

