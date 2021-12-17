Louis Johnson Weber, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2021. He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on May 7, 1937, to the late Joseph Peter Weber and Vanola Gladys Moore Weber. 

Mr. Weber retired from IBM after many years served as a quality inspector, and again from the Kentucky State University Research Farm. As a Veteran of the United States Navy, he served during the Korean War. He enjoyed time spent farming, especially being with his horses and goats. Above all, he loved his family dearly. 

He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Nelda Gregory Weber; children, Louis G. Weber (Mitzi), Shane J. Weber (Debbie), and Morgan S. Weber (Sherry); sister, Evelyn Hill; and grandchildren, Alyssa Weber, Bailee Weber, Shana Weber, and Sierra Weber. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary G. Bayless, James L. Weber, Billy J. Weber, Sr., Neville S. Weber, and Robert L. Weber. 

No services are scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

