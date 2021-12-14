Services for Louis J. Weber, 84, are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Weber died Tuesday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Warriors' Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record
- Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry has become the NBA's career 3-point scoring leader, breaking Ray Allen's record
- Chargers defense, Bosa on a roll entering Chiefs showdown
- Clemson's Swinney names coordinators, promotes assistants
- Unvaxxed '72 Heisman winner: Fitness sped COVID-19 recovery
- Mental health education is ongoing process for NFL, players
- Rams' Beckham headlines COVID-19 list as NFL outbreak widens
- Tornado victims include former Kentucky school administrator
Most Popular
Articles
- One person dead after deputy-involved shooting in Franklin County
- Coroner's office identifies Frankfort man whose body was recovered in Benson Creek
- Body of missing Frankfort man recovered in creek
- Victim of deputy-involved shooting identified
- One dead, one charged in Owenton Avenue shooting
- FPD: Local man arrested for illegal drugs on his birthday
- Sparks fly during Lakeview Park master plan discussion
- Franklin Circuit Court indictments (Dec. 7)
- Man charged with choking, punching 5-year-old pleads not guilty
- Frankfort man accused of trying to kill officer sentenced to five years
Images
Videos
Commented
- Adams continues state voter registration clean up (18)
- Holmes Street corridor awarded $616K infrastructure grant (15)
- Letter: We deserve better representation than Massie (12)
- Letter: Plenty of options to reduce energy, gas prices (12)
- Letter: 'How many senseless deaths from guns do we endure?' (11)
- Letter: 'Why should we again give money to KSU?' (10)
- Guest columnist: New projects highlight Ky.'s clout in Washington (8)
- Sparks fly during Lakeview Park master plan discussion (7)
- Guest columnist: Stakes are too high to deny school choice, competition (7)
- Guest columnist: Bob Dole — the wounded warrior with no disability (5)
- Shelton throws name into judge-executive race (5)
- Editorial: What qualities should KSU seek in new president? (5)
- City commission contracts with local lobbying firm (4)
- Chanda Veno: Tell me you're from Kentucky without telling me you're from Kentucky (4)
- Letter: Standing up for a better education (4)
- State Journal welcomes new reporter (4)
- CARTOON: No time for a special session (4)
- Letter: Massie's Christmas photo makes me 'want to vomit' (3)
- Crowds gather for 73rd Frankfort Christmas parade, Capitol tree lighting (3)
- Attorney General Cameron speaks at TFCA NHS induction ceremony (3)
- Guest columnist: Parks staff works hard to keep golf course Frankfort's jewel (3)
- SJ welcomes Perkins as new reporter (3)
- How to talk about COVID vaccines at gatherings (3)
- Franklin County's football team loses semifinal game to Johnson Central (3)
- Kays performs at Kentucky Farm Bureau's annual meeting (3)
- Editorial: City has bigger fish to fry than Broadway Bridge project (3)
- CARTOON: 10% off Kindness (2)
- Letter: The way a question is phrased influences answers (2)
- Commission OKs $16,682 advancement for ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter (2)
- Letter: Number of guns per capita in U.S. has doubled since 1968 (2)
- Franklin County's football team back in the final four of the state playoffs (2)
- Guest columnist: Knowledge is power (2)
- Recently renovated F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium revealed to community (2)
- CARTOON: Watch your step on Broadway Bridge (2)
- Thorobred Trail open to foot traffic (2)
- Guest columnist: Ky. Dept. of Corrections needs to meet needs of those in their care (2)
- Guest columnist: 'Is Frankfort a place where history is made?' (2)
- Fiscal court discusses possible treatment center (2)
- Guest columnist: Time to recalibrate supply chains, invest in workforce (2)
- City leaders set 'modest increase' on some Juniper Hill golf rates (2)
- Guest columnist: Pharmacy benefit managers' influence harming patient-doctor relationship (2)
- Tornadoes leave trail of devastation in Kentucky (2)
- Beshear appoints 6th District fish and wildlife commissioner (1)
- Wan'Dale Robinson is voted the G.O.A.T. among local high school football players (1)
- Guest columnist: America needs Thanksgiving (1)
- New traffic patterns announced for Second Street area (1)
- Frankfort man charged with strangling his girlfriend (1)
- Man charged with killing homeless shelter employee indicted for allegedly assaulting corrections officer (1)
- Schools, Capitol put on lockdown after a suspect fired shots in South Frankfort (1)
- Chanda Veno: There's no place like the office (1)
- Local Scouts pick up 15 miles of litter (1)
- KSU presidential search committee discusses schedule for selecting candidates (1)
- CARTOON: Got lungs? (1)
- Guest columnist: Hunger isn't off the table yet (1)
- Local man arrested on drug charges after fleeing from police (1)
- Miles off to a quick start at Tennessee (1)
- You Asked: Will the developer meet the April 1, 2022 deadline to complete the parking garage for Parcels B and C? (1)
- Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week: Tate helps Flyer defense in second-round win (1)
- Public looking for more community interaction with Kentucky State (1)
- Franklin County falls out of top five counties for COVID vaccination rate (1)
- Letter: SJ's Horn will be missed (1)
- Victim of deputy-involved shooting identified (1)
- Zappe instrumental in WKU being bowl eligible (1)
- C. Gary Adkinson (1)
- FPB establishes transmission charges with KyMEA (1)
- Franklin County's Moorman named district player of the year (1)
- Flyers prepared for state semi-final rematch with Johnson Central (1)
- Letter: Come out and support FCHS football in region title game (1)
- Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week: In-season change doesn't slow Franklin County's Hurst (1)
- CARTOON: Santa gifts KSU a financial guide (1)
- Guest columnist: Digital connectivity fuels Ky.'s economic engine (1)
- One dead, one charged in Owenton Avenue shooting (1)
- Naked man arrested on burglary, stalking charges (1)
- Guest columnist: We need more Anne Franks and fewer Grinches (1)
- Guest columnist: Home is where ... (1)
- PHOTO: Happy birthday Izzy Jackson (1)
- Frankfort man arrested for reportedly throwing tequila bottle through window (1)
- Rivalry renewed: Cats to visit Cards for Governor's Cup (1)
- SJ Digs: Report details KSU's financial troubles (1)
- Lawmaker proposing legislation to legalize recreational marijuana (1)
- Ky. farmers required to apply for new sales, use tax exemption number (1)
- Franklin County's boys basketball team pulls away in second half for 88-43 win over TFCA (1)
- Guest columnists: Ky. business community applauds federal infrastructure legislation (1)
- COVID cases in county increase by 140 in a week (1)
- FPD: Man charged with drunk driving after leaving scene of accident (1)
- Hearn introduced as city's first community policing advocate (1)
- Guest columnist: Support the nursing workforce (1)
- Editorial: Frankfort fortunate for well-trained first responders (1)
- Guest columnist: Giblet Awards call out lawmakers' secrecy (1)
- Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock running for third term (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.