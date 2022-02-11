Louis Osborne Wilson, 91, husband of Ruby Berryman Wilson, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. He was born in Lexington on April 26, 1930, to the late Holton and Thelma Mae Foley Wilson.

He was optician with Tinder and Krauss Tinder. Louis was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Capital City Baptist Church. He loved working with wood and making furniture. Louis was a fan of Kentucky Basketball and Football and the Cincinnati Reds; he worked as a high school football official.

In addition to his wife of 71 years, he is survived by his daughter, Linda (Paul) Sims, Carrollton; his son, Bud (Reta) Wilson, Harrodsburg; his sister, Mildred (Don) Moore, Lexington; his grandchildren, Brandt (Jessica) Wilson, KS, Kyle (Lil) Wilson, Indiana, Ryan (Hannah) Sims, Pennsylvania, Nathan (Alissa) Sims, Missouri; his great-grandchildren, Campbell, Grady, Conley, Cavanaugh, Georgia, Connor, Evan, and Bryson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Aubrey; and his brother, Allen Wilson.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Morning Pointe, Frankfort, and the staff of Bluegrass Care Navigators.

Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Paul Sims and Les Beaver officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Serving as casketbearers will be Mark Walston, Steve Popp, Tommy Scott, Brandt Wilson, Kyle Wilson, Nathan Sims, and Ryan Sims. Honorary Casketbearers will be Rusty Scott, Ricky Marshall, Roger Susterich, David Winchester, David Watts and Danny Watts.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morning Pointe Assisted Living Center, Frankfort. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

