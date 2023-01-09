Louise “Weezie” Bryant Mitchell, 93, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023. Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Highland Christian Church in Frankfort. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Louise was born in Franklin County, Kentucky, on August 10, 1929, to Charles L. and Dorothy Davis Bryant. She was the wife of her loving husband Carl Mitchell Jr. for 71 years prior to his passing in October 2019.
Louise was a graduate of Bridgeport High School and attended Eastern Kentucky State Teacher’s College (now EKU). She worked as an administrative assistant at Franklin County High School for eight years, and at the Kentucky Department of Vocational Rehabilitation for 22 years. She was a member and officer in several state and national rehabilitation organizations.
Weezie was a devout Christian and a charter member of Highland Christian Church, where she was active in the Christian Women’s Fellowship, JOY Class, and sang with the Chancel Choir. She dedicated untold hours to Highland — doing everything from folding bulletins to assembling a complete history of the church.
She was a long-time member and supporter of the Franklin County Council on Aging. One of her favorite pastimes was performing with the The Capital Steppers line dance group, which she did for 25 years, even into her 80s.
Another of her keen interests was the history of Frankfort. She collected items and memorabilia of her home town and passed them to Russ Hatter for the City Museum.
Louise and Carl were avid fans of Kentucky Wildcats Basketball, holding season tickets since the 1950s. Her stylish outfits for attending games — blue and white with silver UK jewelry — were legendary. Weezie and Carl also traveled extensively during the later years of their marriage. They visited every state, sailed through the Panama Canal, toured Europe, and circled the globe to Australia.
Louise dearly loved her family and her central role as mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed hosting family get-togethers when the Mitchell and Bryant clans would come for country-style feasts with homemade ice cream.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Carl; and brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Wanda Bryant.
Survivors include sisters, Sharan Bryant and Karan Sullivan, both of Florida; and her children, Glenn (Marlana) Mitchell, Carla (Tom) Gillion and Lou Anne Mitchell. Her grandchildren are Kristin (Todd) Barnes and Grant Gillion. Great-grandchildren are Makena, Rylan, Talan, Kaedyn and Nolan Gillion, and Annabelle and Beau Barnes.
Weezie was well known by her co-workers, family and friends as the consummate planner and organizer. This carried through even to her final arrangements. She wanted her services to be simple and easy for those she loved.
She specified “not too many flowers, just memorials to Highland Christian Church, if people want.” In keeping with her wishes, memorials may be made to Highland at 265 Versailles Road, Frankfort.
Serving as pallbearers are Todd Barnes, David Bryant, Stephanie Cartwright, Grant Gillion, Rylan Gillion, Talan Gillion and Jason Staples. Honorary pallbearers are Tom Gillion, Makena Gillion, Kaedyn Gillion and Nolan Gillion.
The family wishes to recognize the invaluable assistance of Bluegrass Care Navigators. Finally, eternal gratitude is expressed to Louise’s wonderful caregivers, Judy Anderson, Stephanie Cartwright, Mary Barber and Tasha Hopper. They treated Weezie as their own.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Louise Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
