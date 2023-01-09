Louise “Weezie” Bryant Mitchell, 93, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023. Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Highland Christian Church in Frankfort. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Louise Mitchell pic copy.jpg

Louise B. "Weezie" Mitchell

Louise was born in Franklin County, Kentucky, on August 10, 1929, to Charles L. and Dorothy Davis Bryant. She was the wife of her loving husband Carl Mitchell Jr. for 71 years prior to his passing in October 2019. 

