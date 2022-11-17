Louise Brown, 79, of Louisville, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022. She was retired from the Kentucky state government from the Division of Child Support Enforcement after 27 years.

Louise Brown

Those who knew her believed she was beautiful inside and out! She was friendly to everyone, she could talk to anyone and genuinely cared what they had to say. She was thoughtful, the best gift giver, and generous.

