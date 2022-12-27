Services for Louise Wilson Wright, 93, widow of Paul Wright, will be 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Clark Legacy Center, Rose Hill. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at Clark Legacy Center. Wright died Monday, Dec. 26.

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

