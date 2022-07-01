MIDWAY — Services for Lowell Thomas Devers, 80, husband of Wilma Kelly Devers, will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be private. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday, July 5, at the funeral home. Devers died Wednesday, June 29.

To plant a tree in memory of Lowell Devers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

