Lt. Col. Bud Dozier Jr., 79, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away at his home in the arms of his beloved wife, Galina Dozier and son, Lee Dozier, after a brief illness on August 1, 2023.

GL Dozier photo.jpg

Lt. Col. G.L. ‘Bud’ Dozier Jr.

In addition to his wife and son, Bud is survived by his sister, Marie Dozier; and daughter, Lisette Dolehanty.

