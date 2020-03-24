VERSAILLES — Services for Lt. Col. (Ret.) Virgil Parker Ridings Jr., 79, husband of Barbara Hippe Ridings, will be private at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Ridings died Sunday.

