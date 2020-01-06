Lucian Carrier, 87, passed away at home on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Mr. Carrier was born in Frankfort on July 29, 1932, to the late Raymond Carrier and Nancy Ellen Bryant Carrier. He was the owner and operator of Carrier’s Tree Service.
He is survived by his children, Johnny Carrier (Debbie), Carol LeCompte (Denny) and Teresa Carrier; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel Marie Travillian Carrier; daughter, Cassandra Deerwester; and by his eight siblings.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.