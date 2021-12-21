Lucien Guyn, 72, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was born in Versailles on March 30, 1949, to James Lewis and Lucy Trumbo Guyn. He was a forklift driver for Monoplast.

He is survived by his brother, Robert (Tamie) Guyn; his nieces and nephews, Rebecca Guyn and Tyler Guyn; and his cousin, Jane Knapp.

No services are planned. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

