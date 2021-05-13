Funeral services for Luella Rodgers Webster, 89, of Frankfort, will be held Friday 2 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Brother Kyle McDaniel will officiate with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday 11 a.m. until service time.
Luella was a lifelong resident of Franklin County and former employee of Genesco, Elkhorn Elementary cafeteria, and Taylor TOT. She was a member of East Frankfort Baptist Church because she loved her Lord. Luella visited the Holy Land and enjoyed her family vacations to Florida.
She also spent time bowling, making ceramics, cooking and spent many hours in her garden tending to her flowers as well as feeding the crows. Any time she had left, she spent reading biographies.
Luella was the daughter of Lenar Evelyn Stivers and Robert Newton Rodgers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett Webster; and six brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Vicky L. Boone (Thomas Patrick); brothers, Melvin “Dude” Rodgers, Bernie Ray Rodgers, Donnie Allen Rodgers and Michael Joseph (Carolyn) Rodgers’ sister Connie Lou (Bobby) Downey; grandchildren, Juli Kaye Pierce, Kevin Wayne (Rebecca) Pierce, Joy Katherine Boone, Matthew (Elizabeth) Boone; great-grandchildren, Aaron Justice Pierce, Nathaniel Wayne Pierce, William Vincent Pierce, Victoria Ann Boone and Lauren Elizabeth Ashley; one great-great grandson, Jace Alexander Day.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Wayne Pierce, Matthew Patrick Boone, Salin Downey, Clifton Scott Rodgers, Terry Allen Terrell, David Rodgers and Marcus Jermaine Anderson.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to share memories and leave messages of condolence. Social distancing and face coverings are required for all services.
