Funeral services for Lula Belle Aldridge LeCompte, 86, of Bald Knob, will be held 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service. Keith Felton and Todd Lester will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. She passed away Thursday at her home.

Lula Belle was a member of Bellview Christian Church. She was the daughter of the late Ambrose Aldridge and Lillian Terrell Aldridge.

To plant a tree in memory of Lula LeCompte as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription