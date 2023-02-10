A memorial service for Lula Belle Hunter Owens, 87, wife of the late Arthur L. Owens, will be 6 p.m. Monday, Feb 14, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be private at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A gathering of family and friends will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Owens died Friday, Feb. 10.

To plant a tree in memory of Lula Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

