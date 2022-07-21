No services for Lula Mae Foley Bishop, 71, have been planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Bishop died Thursday, July 21.

To plant a tree in memory of Lula Bishop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription