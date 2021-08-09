Memorial services for Ms. Lura “Duck” Maupin, 92, of Frankfort, will be held Wednesday 12:30 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Bro. David Smith will officiate. Visitation will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.

Lura "Duck" Maupin

Lura was born in Blue Diamond, (Perry Co.) Kentucky to Gladys Wagers and Rader Wesley Hoskins. She had a talent for writing poetry and relished her role as a very loving grandmother to her four grandchildren. She was of Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Maupin; brothers, Charles, Rex and Cledis Hoskins; sisters, Stella Mae Elam, Reba Faye Burton and Vivian Gay Ludwick.

Survivors include her children, Elaine Sims, Frankfort, and Randy (Carol Ann) Maupin, Versailles; special niece, Jene’ Maupin Smith, Aiken, SC; brother, Joe Hoskins, Cincinnati, OH; sister, Dora (Harold) Smith, The Villages, FL; grandchildren, Stephanie Sims, Christopher L. Sims, Brandon L. Maupin and Lauren E. Maupin.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, P.O. Box 571, Frankfort, KY 40602.

