Luster Allen, 92, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Bob Karsner and Bill Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Allen, Luster pic.jpg

Luster Allen

Mr. Allen was born in Owsley County on Oct. 13, 1928, to the late Sam Allen and Julia Carmack Allen. He worked as a tobacco farmer and a logger. He was a longtime member and Deacon at Swallowfield Baptist Church.

A friendly man, Mr. Allen was a dedicated man of great faith and fine character who never met a stranger. He loved his family, children, grandchildren and friends. He loved outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and observing wildlife. 

He is survived by his daughters, Gail Daniels (Odell) and Becky Smith (George); siblings, Roscoe Allen (Alma), Addie Whitlock, Betty May (Johnnie) and Willa Dean; grandchildren, Michele Price (Patrick) and Misty Daniel Honeycutt (Michael); 11 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren; as well as a special friend, Dorothy Cooper.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cliffie Couch Allen; and siblings, Ida Allen, Dosh Allen, Gladys Murry, Ambrose Allen, Maudie Switzer, Martha McIntosh and Ella Faye Sandlin. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Ripy, Bill Allen, Jimmy Allen, Damion Carpenter, Chris McDonald and Jeff McDonald. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made Swallowfield Baptist Church.  

Live streaming will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2020, after 1 p.m. via www.harrodbrothers.com/service-videos.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription