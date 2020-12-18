Luster Allen, 92, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Bob Karsner and Bill Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mr. Allen was born in Owsley County on Oct. 13, 1928, to the late Sam Allen and Julia Carmack Allen. He worked as a tobacco farmer and a logger. He was a longtime member and Deacon at Swallowfield Baptist Church.
A friendly man, Mr. Allen was a dedicated man of great faith and fine character who never met a stranger. He loved his family, children, grandchildren and friends. He loved outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and observing wildlife.
He is survived by his daughters, Gail Daniels (Odell) and Becky Smith (George); siblings, Roscoe Allen (Alma), Addie Whitlock, Betty May (Johnnie) and Willa Dean; grandchildren, Michele Price (Patrick) and Misty Daniel Honeycutt (Michael); 11 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren; as well as a special friend, Dorothy Cooper.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cliffie Couch Allen; and siblings, Ida Allen, Dosh Allen, Gladys Murry, Ambrose Allen, Maudie Switzer, Martha McIntosh and Ella Faye Sandlin.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Ripy, Bill Allen, Jimmy Allen, Damion Carpenter, Chris McDonald and Jeff McDonald. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made Swallowfield Baptist Church.
Live streaming will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2020, after 1 p.m. via www.harrodbrothers.com/service-videos.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.