LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Luther Allen Davenport Sr., 55, husband of Ann Leslie Jeffries Davenport, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Davenport died Monday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Céspedes expects to be DH for Mets on opening day
- Giants rookie Davis appreciates support in taking a knee
- Ibrahimović scores twice as Milan beats Sassuolo 2-1
- Ex-South American soccer head stays in prison with virus
- Coach pressed into backup goalkeeper duty for Thorns
- Milan coach Pioli signs 2-year extension until 2022
- The Latest: Rams deferring fans' season tickets for a year
- Indians players, owner meet to discuss potential name change
Most Popular
Articles
- Franklin County Schools to begin year with 100% virtual learning
- Guest columnist: Writer has bad case of 'racism-itis'
- 8-year-old returned after being taken by armed father
- Sixth Franklin Countian dies from COVID-19
- County clerk no longer accepting cash
- Lundergan sentenced to 21 months
- Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin County
- Couple who wouldn't sign isolation order put on house arrest
- Bears in the Bluegrass: Black bears roaming Kentucky River region
- Frankfort man indicted for pursuit, drug trafficking
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Fiscal court is sending the wrong message on economic development (18)
- Letter: 'I am OK with venturing out as a man, not a member of the sheep family' (17)
- Guest columnist: Writer has bad case of 'racism-itis' (12)
- Jim Waters: COVID-19 relief to private schools will help public ones, too (11)
- Kentucky judge issues temporary restraining order against Beshear administration's executive order (10)
- Buddha mural altered with addition of a cross (9)
- Letter: Columnist seems 'disappointed we haven't had riots and looting' (8)
- Lundergan sentenced to 21 months (8)
- Letter: She predicts Trump will resign before election (8)
- Bradshaw honored as top CEO in Industry Era magazine (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.