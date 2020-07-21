LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Luther Allen Davenport Sr., 55, husband of Ann Leslie Jeffries Davenport, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Davenport died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Luther Davenport, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

