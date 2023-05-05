CADIZ — Family graveside memorial services for 84-year-old Lyle Bowling, of Cadiz, will be Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, with Rev. Norman Cotton officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lyle Bowling.jpg

Lyle Bowling

Survivors include wife of 58 years, Annette “Annie” Bowling, Cadiz, Kentucky; son, Dan Bowling, Cadiz, Kentucky; daughter, Lisa Calvert (Josh), Bradenton, Florida; brother, Larry Bowling (Jackie), Bowling Green, Kentucky; grandchildren, Garrett Bowling, Cadiz, Kentucky, Caleb Bowling, Cadiz, Kentucky, and Cassie Calvert, Bradenton, Florida.

