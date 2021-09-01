FULTON — Lynne Kell, formerly Holloway and Burnette, 75, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Diversicare Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Martin, Tennessee.

Lynne was born and raised in Fulton, Kentucky. In 1968, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in English from Murray State University and then subsequently earned a master’s degree in Education from Georgetown College (Ky.)

In the early 70s, she moved to Frankfort, Kentucky, where she taught middle school, and later, high school English in the Franklin County Public School

System for approximately 25 years before moving back to Fulton after retiring from teaching.

Lynne was a stickler for proper grammar and cherished literature, the humanities, and the arts. She loved teaching and working with her colleagues, many of whom became her dearest and closest friends. But, more importantly, she truly loved trying to make a difference in the lives of her students.

In addition to her years of service to education, Lynne was a caring and devoted mother, grandmother, and wife. She was also a lifelong member of the Christian Church, Disciples of Christ.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Kell; her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Amy Burnette of Jeffersonville, Indiana, as well as their two

children, Jill and Teddy; her stepson, Brad Kell, and his wife, Staci, of

Draffenville, Kentucky; her stepson, Matt Kell, of Water Valley, Kentucky; her brother, R.E. Holloway of Escondido, California; and two nieces and one nephew, as well as their families.

She is preceded in death by her parents, W.E. and Lucille Holloway.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in our funeral chapel with

burial to follow in the Greenlea Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral

home from 11 a.m. Saturday until the hour of service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude

Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

and the American Heart Association, PO BOX 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692

