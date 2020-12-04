LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be held for Lynnette Gayle “Nettie” Halvorson, 81, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Halvorson died Friday at her son's home in Lawrenceburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Lynnette Halvorson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

