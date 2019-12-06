M. J. Cleveland, age 77, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Chaplain George Smith officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
M.J. was born in Webster City, Iowa, on July 10, 1942, to Roger Myron Cleveland and Madgel Clare McCormick Cleveland. He was a home builder for 35 years and worked in car sales at several local car dealerships. He was an outdoorsman, and enjoyed playing golf, fishing, hunting, gardening, and landscaping.
He is survived by his mother, Madgel Clare McCormick Cleveland; children, Tony Cleveland (Emily) and Deborah Cleveland; siblings, Michele Daigle (Andy), Mary Whitely (Rob), Murray Cleveland (Ann), David Cleveland (Paula), Catherine Catlett (Jerry), and Caroline Collins (Dickie); sister-in-law, Dr. Artie Ann Bates; grandchildren, Tyler Cleveland, Logan Woodside, Jordyn Cleveland and Erin Sabol; great-grandchild, Kannen Miles Woodside; and previous wives, Sandy Cleveland and Gay Cleveland.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Cleveland.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.