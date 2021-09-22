M. Keith Abbott, age 90, of Shelbyville, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Son of the late Maurice John and Helen Elizabeth (Adams) Abbott, he was an Engineer and a Korean War Air Force Veteran. He worked for 14 years at Bendix and then he worked for 27 years for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and retired as the Director of Engineering for the State of Kentucky.

Keith was a member of Graefenburg Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Sue (Gearheart) Abbott.

He is survived by sons, Richard Keith Abbott of New Albany, David Ross (Sue) Abbott of Frankfort and Billy Ray (Penny) Abbott of Jackson County.

A graveside service will be noon Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Sulphur Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Andrew Messenger of Graefenburg Christian Church. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be given to Graefenburg Christian Church.

