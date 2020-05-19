Mable Pauline Bridger

Mrs. Pauline Bridger, 85, was called home to be with her Lord Jesus on May 18, 2020, in Lexington, Kentucky, at the Willows at Hamburg.
Mable, as her family called her, was born in Beech Bluff, Tennessee, on Feb. 12, 1935, to the late Clarence M. Alexander and Vonnell (Barnes) Alexander.
Mrs. Bridger was a dedicated and conscientious teacher throughout her life and used her talents for her Lord in shaping many young lives through Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She provided decades of service as an Assistant Professor of Nursing at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. She held a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Tennessee at Memphis and a Masters of Education from the University of Memphis.
For her exemplary service and contributions to the nursing profession, she was recognized with many awards. She epitomized the service she trained her students for. In 1993, Mrs. Bridger was named Union University’s first Georgia Wilson Distinguished Professor. This professorship recognizes the close association of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in the founding of Union’s School of Nursing while Georgia Wilson served as director of nursing for the hospital.
Mrs. Bridger was a member of the Free Grace Bible Church in Frankfort, Kentucky, and a former member of Victory Free Will Baptist Church in Jackson, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter O. Bridger; a stepson, Alan Bridger; and a brother, James David Alexander.
Mrs. Bridger leaves behind a son, Richard Dobson (Barbara) of Frankfort, Kentucky; a daughter, Cheryl Alonzo (Juan) of Mesquite, Texas; and a stepdaughter, Barbara Jean (Pat) of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Jim Pack of Brentwood, Tennessee.
She also leaves a legacy of 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson, Tennessee, at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22, with Dr. Lee Wiggins delivering the message. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pauline Bridger Nursing Scholarship Fund at Union University in Jackson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.