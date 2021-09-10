LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Mable Rosalyn Crane, 81, will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Saffell House Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. The family has requested everyone who attends the services to wear a mask. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Crane died Wednesday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Mable Crane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

