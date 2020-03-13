Allen, Madelyn pic.jpg

Madelyn Carol Allen

Madelyn Carol Montgomery Allen, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Scott Van Neste officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Monday.

Mrs. Allen was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Jan. 30, 1942, to the late Raymond Lee Montgomery and Ruby Louise Pack Montgomery. She retired from Webster Electric. Mrs. Allen was a former member of Bellepoint Baptist Church. She was happiest when spending time fishing with her husband, spending time with her daughter and granddaughter, or bird and squirrel watching.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Fred Allen; children, Lisa Carol Lamb Green (Matt) and Keith Edward Lamb; brother, Ottie Joe Montgomery (Carol); and grandchildren, Jeremy Thomas Green, Hannah Carol Green and Aarron Wayne Lamb. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Lamb; and brother, Dennis Montgomery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

