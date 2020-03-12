Services for Madelyn Carol Allen, 78, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Allen died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Madelyn Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

