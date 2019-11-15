MIDWAY — A celebration of life for Madge Lilley Savage, 83, and her late husband Curt Savage, will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road. Madge Savage died Friday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription