Madgel Cleveland was born on July 10, 1920, in Churdan, Iowa, and passed on November 29, 2021, at age 101.

She married Roger Cleveland and had eight children, MJ, Michele (Andy D’Aigle), Mary (Rob Whitely), Murray (Ann), David (Paula), twins, Cathy (Jerry Catlett) and Caroline (Dicky Collins), and John (Artie Ann).

The family grew to include 20 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

She volunteered at Frankfort State Hospital for disabled children, and with her own children, worked weekends at Stewart Home and School. In 1966, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, when four of her children were in college, three in high school and her youngest in eighth grade, she obtained a BA in Sociology from Kentucky State University.

She graduated with the first class at University of Kentucky’s Master of Social Work program in 1972. Madgel had a long career as an Assistant Professor in Sociology at Kentucky State University, later returning for more education through the University of Kentucky in Summers of 1973 and 1979, all the while teaching, volunteering and running a home.

Madgel was a member of the Capital City Garden Club, and proudly helped in the beautification of Thornhill Education Center. A consummate homemaker, she kept two large cookie jars in her kitchen, one for her homemade oatmeal chocolate chip cookies and the other for molasses cookies. Many were nurtured in her kitchen.

She was a devout Catholic, and always believed in God’s power through the deaths of husband, Roger; grandson, Andy; and sons, John and MJ.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or St. Vincent DePaul Society. Visitation will be Friday, December 10, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass.

