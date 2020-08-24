Madileen Tate

Madileen McDonald Tate, age 75, passed away at home on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Frankfort Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Maddy was born in Frankfort on July 15, 1945, to the late Albert N. McDonald and Cora Belle Lewis McDonald. She was the former owner and operator of Hill Top Market.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Perry; twin sister, Kathy Taylor; sisters, Hallie Clark and Shirley Robinson; brother, Mike McDonald; granddaughter, Courtney Perry; grandchildren, Jamond White, Jase Harris and Jathan Harris; and best friend, Roselyn Schell. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert “Bobby” Tate; and by five sisters; and three brothers.
Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Moore, Mike Moore, Charlie Clark, Randy Robinson, Dustin Tate, Trevor Tate, David Tate and David Taylor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.