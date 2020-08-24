Tate, Madileen pic.jpg

Madileen Tate

Madileen McDonald Tate, age 75, passed away at home on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Frankfort Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. 

Maddy was born in Frankfort on July 15, 1945, to the late Albert N. McDonald and Cora Belle Lewis McDonald. She was the former owner and operator of Hill Top Market. 

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Perry; twin sister, Kathy Taylor; sisters, Hallie Clark and Shirley Robinson; brother, Mike McDonald; granddaughter, Courtney Perry; grandchildren, Jamond White, Jase Harris and Jathan Harris; and best friend, Roselyn Schell. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert “Bobby” Tate; and by five sisters; and three brothers. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Moore, Mike Moore, Charlie Clark, Randy Robinson, Dustin Tate, Trevor Tate, David Tate and David Taylor. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

