Services for Madleen Parker Perkins, 76, wife of Wayne Perkins, will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Perkins died Tuesday, Feb. 14.

To plant a tree in memory of Madleen Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

