Madonna Haley Moreland, 73, wife of Barry Moreland, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Madonna was born on June 23, 1949, to Michael and Kathleen O’Brien Haley in Dayton, Ohio.

Madonna-Moreland.jpeg

Madonna Moreland

She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Frankfort, Kentucky. Madonna was an artist, loved gardening and enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle. Madonna was most proud of her daughters, grandkids, and held her family above all. 

To plant a tree in memory of Madonna Moreland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription