Magdalena “Maggie” Hossfeld Quisenberry, 79, entered eternal life on Aug. 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Magdalena was born in Berlin, Germany, on August 3, 1943, to Herta Sasse Hossfeld and was cared for by her loving grandmother, Magdalena Sasse.
Magdalena was married to the love of her life, Col. Thomas Madison Quisenberry II, for 57 years.
She is survived by her husband, her daughters, Jacqueline Quisenberry Watkins (Mark), Michelle Quisenberry Ewing (Keith); son, Thomas Madison Quisenberry III, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her life-long friend, Karin Brunker, of Florida.
Magdalena was preceded in death by her daughter, Maria Margaret Quisenberry Phillips; and granddaughter, Madison Ivy Phillips.
Magdalena attended the University of Heidelberg in Heidelberg, Germany, while serving as an interpreter for the United States European Command when she met her husband and then made the United States her home. Later in life, Magdalena found her passion as an antique dealer. Magdalena dedicated her life to raising her four loving children.
Magdalena never met a stranger. She could talk to anyone about any subject. Magdalena’s house was always open to everyone and served as a safe haven for anyone in need. Magdalena championed many causes and served as a volunteer for the Humane Society, Soup Kitchen, various Veterans’ causes and at nursing homes. Magdalena was a member of Bridgeport Christian Church where she served on the Missions Committee.
The Quisenberry family would like to extend their gratitude to Bluegrass Navigators Hospice Care for their attentive care.
Serving as pallbearers will be her loving grandchildren, Oakley Watkins, Wesley Watkins, Joseph Bunker, Kurgan Quisenberry, Mallory Quisenberry and Quinten Ewing.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug 18, 2022, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug 19, 2022, at Bridgeport Christian Church with funeral services at 11 a.m. A memorial service and burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Winchester Cemetery in Winchester, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Magdalena’s name to Bridgeport Christian Church, 175 Evergreen Road, Frankfort, KY 40601, or the Frankfort Humane Society.
