Services for Maggie O. Musick, 93, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Capital City Christian Church. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Musick died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Maggie Musick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

