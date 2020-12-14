Wanda Sue Linton Schodorf, age 78, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The family would like to extend an invitation to the services held at East Frankfort Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Brother Kyle McDanell and Brother Gary Ellcessor officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The family kindly requests that all visitors follow current COVID-19 guidelines while in attendance.
Lovingly known as “Mama Sue,” she was born in Frankfort on Dec. 26, 1941, to the late Greenwood Linton and Hallie Mae Lewis Linton. She was a 1960 graduate of Franklin County High School and went on to retire as a Data Processing Supervisor for the Kentucky State Human Resource Cabinet.
She dearly loved to shop, read, do crossword puzzles, and play games on her laptop. Mama Sue loved to cook and would frequently share her homecooked items with her friends at Frankfort Toyota. They especially loved her blackberry cobbler.
Her Christmas Eve buffet was shared with family and friends, and has been a beloved tradition since 1985. Ms. Schodorf was a member of East Frankfort Baptist Church where she taught the Ladies’ Sunday School class for many years. She loved every member like family.
She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Michelle “Mickie” Wilson (Shawn) and Betty Jean “BJ” White (Donnie); grandchildren, Kyle and Kaylah Wilson and Mysti White; as well as godsons, Chuck and Chad Crittenden.
She was also blessed with many that called her “Mom,” Billy Daniel, Jeffrey Daniel, Mary Lynn Hershey, Donnie White, Danny Estes, Chris Lombardi, Shawn Wilson, Stanley Baber Hisle, Ashley Hisle, Rachelle Chattin, Malinda Mays, Joan Thornton; and those that called her “Grandma Sue,” Kaitlin, Riley and Levi Hisle.
In addition, she had many wonderful friends, Patsy “Pat” Carter, Lucy Crittenden, Anita Burke, Joyce Blandford Becky Smith and Bertha Riddle; and her beloved cat, “Toodie.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lucille Linton, Alonzo “Bud” Linton and Ralph Linton.
Serving as pallbearers will be Billy Daniel, Danny Estes, Craig Conway, Donnie White, Shawn Wilson and John Erwin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.