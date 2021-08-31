Services for Manfred Hogg, 90, husband of Jean Stucker Hogg, will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Hogg died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Manfred Hogg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription