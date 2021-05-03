LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Manson Ray Barnett, 85, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Saffell House Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Barnett died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Manson Barnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription