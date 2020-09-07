LAWRENCEBURG — Funeral Mass for Mansoor Bozorgzad, 80, husband of Joy Bruno Bozorgzad, will be noon Tuesday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the church Tuesday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bozorgzad died Thursday at U.K. Chandler Hospital in Lexington.
