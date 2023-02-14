BLOOMFIELD —Services for Marcella Faye Satterly Hood, 84, wife of James Everett Hood, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Chaplin Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.Hood died Monday, Feb. 13.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcella Hood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

