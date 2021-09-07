Marcella Davenport Smith, 91, passed-away peacefully on September 4, at Crestview Healthcare and Rehab Center, Shelbyville, with her daughter by her side.
Marcella was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 73 years, Virgil Gene Smith; her parents, Wilbur and Martha Davenport; and a sister, Mildred Perkins (Louisville).
Survivors include a daughter and only child, Donna Bray (Bill) Waddy; a sister, Wanda Cheek, Louisville; two grandchildren, Darby (Hallie) Bray, Shelbyville, and Deah (Rick) Adams, Lexington; five great-grandchildren, Holden and Jules Bray and Sophee, Chloee, and Jonah Adams, all of whom will dearly miss their “Granny Smith;” two nieces, Trudy Perkins Watkins (Eddie) Frankfort and Teresa Cheek Schifferdecker (George) Louisville; plus a nephew, Barry Perkins (Linda) Paducah.
A native of Anderson County and former resident of Frankfort before moving to Shelbyville, Marcie worked for AT&T for nearly 20 years, as well as served as a bookkeeper for several Frankfort businesses.
She loved the Lord and taught young people in various capacities at Crestwood Baptist Church in Frankfort prior to moving to Shelbyville. Before her health and mobility prohibited it, she faithfully served as a Greeter at the Highland Baptist Church in Shelbyville and enjoyed the fellowship of her dear friends in the Coventry Sunday School Class.
Marcella was a kind, gently lady who always wanted to help anyone in any way possible. She particularly treasured the devoted management and staff of Amber Oaks Assisted Living Facility in Shelbyville, who took such good care of her during the last two years of her life.
The family would also like to thank Crestview Center for the kindness shown her during her recent illness and the wonderful nurses and doctors of Hosparus of Louisville, whose support and compassion knows no boundaries.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 13, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home in Frankfort with Funeral Services following at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Rev. Christ Platt (Highland Baptist) will officiate.
Bearers will be Bill Bray, Darby Bray, Holden Bray, Jonah Adams, and George Schifferdecker. Her great-granddaughters will serve as Honorary Bearers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205, or the Alzheimer’s Association, (Greater KY Chapter) Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, STE 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
