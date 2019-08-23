Marcella “Marcie” Southworth, 74, passed on Aug. 17, 2019, at 4 a.m. at Frankfort Regional Medical Center following a short illness.
Marcie is survived by her husband of 42 years Robert Southworth of Frankfort; and her two sons, Kelsay and Thomas, both residing out of state.
Marcie was a kind and loving wife, mother and friend that will be remembered for her warm smile.
There will be no services per Marcie’s wishes. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/.
