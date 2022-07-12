Services for Marcelle Bryant, 55, will be held at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and service at 2 p.m. She passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

Marcelle was the daughter of Kenneth Norman Bryant and the late Ethel Rose Faulkner Bryant. She was preceded in death by her son, Cody Scott Bryant.

Survivors include her daughter, Jessica (Justin) Howell; granddaughter, Adrian Howell; and granddaughter, Kylie Dean; parents, Kenneth and Myrna Bryant; one sister, Louise Bryant (Keith) Ritchie; niece, Taryn Ritchie; and nephew, Camden Ritchie.

Marcelle was an upholsterer all her life and was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She loved art, painting, making jewelry, riding horses and being with her friends and family. She was also an avid hunter and enjoyed being in the country with her dogs Halo and Kela.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.

For the health and safety of the family, visitors to the funeral are required to wear a mask.

