Arrangements for Marcia Burton, 89, are pending at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Burton. Burton died Thursday at her home.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcia Burton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription